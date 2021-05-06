Nashville Sounds, Toledo Mud Hens game postponed due to rain

Doubleheader to be Played on Friday

Toledo, OH – Thursday night’s game between the Nashville Sounds and Toledo Mud Hens was postponed due to rain at Fifth Third Field.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, May 7th with the first beginning at 6:05pm.

The doubleheader will be seven-inning games.

Starting pitchers for both games have yet to be determined.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.

Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11th when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35pm.

For more ticket information, call 615.690.4487, or e-mail *protected email*

Sections

Topics