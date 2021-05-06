|
Nashville Sounds, Toledo Mud Hens game postponed due to rain
Doubleheader to be Played on Friday
Toledo, OH – Thursday night’s game between the Nashville Sounds and Toledo Mud Hens was postponed due to rain at Fifth Third Field.
The two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, May 7th with the first beginning at 6:05pm.
The doubleheader will be seven-inning games.
Starting pitchers for both games have yet to be determined.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.
Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11th when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35pm.
For more ticket information, call 615.690.4487, or e-mail
