Tennessee Department of Health reports 990 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, May 10th, 2021

Nashville, TN – On Monday, May 10th, 2021, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 704,780 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 990 cases from Friday’s 703,790. There have been 9,864 (+19) confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

There have been SIXTY new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is 20,315. Six of the new cases reported Saturday and Sunday were in the age group of 5-18 year olds. Monday’s number was not published by the Tennessee Department of Health. There have been 227 (+3) deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus. Monday’s numbers to calculate percent positive have not been released.

Montgomery County Percent Positive

Date New Positive Tests New Tests Percent Positive 5.08.21 25 183 13.7 5.09.21 6 137 4.4 5.10.21 Not Available Not Available Not Available Totals 31 320 9.7

TWELVE new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is 9,768. There have been 131 deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been FIVE new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is 4,558. There have been fifty six (+1) deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.

There has been one new case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is 6,841. There have been 112 (+2) deaths in Dickson County because of the virus.

Two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 1,095. There have been thirty three deaths in Houston County due to the virus. There have been two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Benton County. The total is 1,667. There have been forty deaths in Benton County due to the virus.

There have been FOUR new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is 1,803. There have been twenty seven deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus. SIX new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 3,622. There have been eighty three deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.

EIGHT new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is 3,193. There have been seventy six (+1) deaths in Henry County due to the virus. There have been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is 1,325. There have been twenty eight deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 89,465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 110 cases from Friday’s 89,355. There have been 938 (+5) deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

There have been THIRTEEN new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is 6,913. There have been 104 deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University, there are now a total of 32,732,189 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 96,586 cases from Friday’s 32,635,603. There have now been 582,037 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 1,261 deaths from Friday’s 580,776.

All Tennessee county and United States figures are calculated from Friday’s numbers since the Tennessee Department of Health is no longer providing COVID-19 Coronavirus information over the weekends and holidays.

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

Download (PDF, 505KB)

Case Management Protocol

The Tennessee Department of Health will post updated COVID-19 Coronavirus cases including the county of residence between 2:00pm and 5:00pm Monday through Friday at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 Coronavirus testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including Shelby County, Madison County, Davidson County, Knox County, Hamilton County, and Sullivan County.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have a mild respiratory illness with fever, cough, and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Sections

Topics