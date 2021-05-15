Hilltop Supermarket’s 2021 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off kicked off Friday night

Clarksville, TN – The 2021 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off at Hilltop Supermarket began Friday night, May 14th, 2021. There was live music and plenty of food.

“The weather was been excellent tonight. Cool, but not too cold,” stated Cody Jackson, Hilltop Supermarket.

Music started at 6:00pm with the band As Is. At 8:00pm, Lynn, Sam, and Randy took over and played the rest of the night.

Food available for purchase was BBQ sandwiches, smoked ribs, coleslaw, potato salad, chips, drinks, and cherry slushies. BBQ was also available by the pound.

There was rock art for sale as well as Cardwell’s Southern BBQ sauce. Cardwell’s is made locally in Palmyra, Tennessee. It is also available inside Hilltop Supermarket.

“The turnout tonight was absolutely amazing. It was one of the largest crowds we’ve had at this event,” stated Jackson. “I want to thank everyone that came out tonight.”

The main BBQ competition begins Saturday morning. Side dishes will be judged at 11:30am. At noon, the chicken entries will be judged. Ribs follow at 12:30pm, Pork at 1:00pm, and then Beef Brisket is at 1:30pm. The dessert part of the cook-off will be judged at 1:45pm.

Winners will be announced sometime after 2:00pm. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three places in each category and a grand champion will be named.

There are 22 teams in this year’s event. The max the event allows.

This year’s teams are Chiefs River Bottom BBQ, Boarder Line BBQ, Pig Destroyer, C-3 Cookers, The Blazers, Bad Boy BBQ, Serious Hog, Smoking in the Country, Big Orange Smokers, Big B’s BBQ, R.T Que, G Que, DC’s Backyard Smokers, Grill Billy’s BBQ, The Smoking Gun, Rue’s BBQ, Double A BBQ, Chop it like it’s Hot, D&D BBQ, Buckshot Malones Pig Shack, Three B’s BBQ, Tristar Smokers, and Smokers Inc.

So come out Saturday and check out the 2021 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off competition. There will also be BBQ for purchase.

Photo Gallery

About Hilltop Supermarket

Hilltop Supermarket is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville TN. From Clarksville, you would take Hwy 48/13 south across the Cumberland River, turn right on highway 149, and Hilltop Supermarket is located on the left at the top of the hill next to Dollar General. Hilltop Supermarket serves the grocery needs of the southern Montgomery county area.

Visit their website at: www.hilltopsupermarket.com

Sections

Topics