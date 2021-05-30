|
Nashville Sounds get 9-3 victory over Columbus Clippers for 12th Straight Win
Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds completed the sweep with a 9-3 win over the Columbus Clippers Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park. Nashville has won 12 straight games and completed their second consecutive six-game sweep.
Nashville jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI-double from Dylan Cozens and a two-RBI single from Christian Kelley. In the bottom half, Tyler Krieger cut the Nashville lead to 3-2 with a two-run homer for Columbus.
The Sounds started to pull away in the fourth as Tyrone Taylor hit a sacrifice fly to center and Corey Ray brought home two runs with a double to make it 6-2, Nashville.
Taylor launched a two-run homer in the sixth to put Nashville up 8-2, just two batters later, Cooper Hummel hit his first homer of the year to extend the Sounds lead to 9-2.
The Clippers got a run back in the seventh on a solo home run from Ryan Lavarnway to cut the Nashville lead to 9-3.
Nashville starter Bowden Francis earned the win in his Triple-A debut. The right-hander gave up just two runs on four hits in five innings and struck out eight.
Game one of the six-game series in Charlotte is scheduled for Tuesday night at 6:04 central time. Left-hander Blaine Hardy (1-0, 4.11) starts for Nashville, Charlotte’s starter is to be determined.
Nashville 9, Columbus 3
