Nashville Sounds get 9-3 victory over Columbus Clippers for 12th Straight Win

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds completed the sweep with a 9-3 win over the Columbus Clippers Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park. Nashville has won 12 straight games and completed their second consecutive six-game sweep.

Nashville jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI-double from Dylan Cozens and a two-RBI single from Christian Kelley. In the bottom half, Tyler Krieger cut the Nashville lead to 3-2 with a two-run homer for Columbus.

The Sounds started to pull away in the fourth as Tyrone Taylor hit a sacrifice fly to center and Corey Ray brought home two runs with a double to make it 6-2, Nashville.

Taylor launched a two-run homer in the sixth to put Nashville up 8-2, just two batters later, Cooper Hummel hit his first homer of the year to extend the Sounds lead to 9-2.

The Clippers got a run back in the seventh on a solo home run from Ryan Lavarnway to cut the Nashville lead to 9-3.

Nashville starter Bowden Francis earned the win in his Triple-A debut. The right-hander gave up just two runs on four hits in five innings and struck out eight.

Game one of the six-game series in Charlotte is scheduled for Tuesday night at 6:04 central time. Left-hander Blaine Hardy (1-0, 4.11) starts for Nashville, Charlotte’s starter is to be determined.

Nashville completed their second straight six-game sweep (Gwinnett, Columbus) and has won 12 straight…the winning streak is the longest since the 15-game winning streak that matched a franchise record from July 29th-August 14th, 2018.

The Sounds have the franchise’s best record through 23 games (18-5).

Nashville recorded a season-high in hits (14).

Tyrone Taylor has hit safely in all four games with Nashville…batting .533 (8-for-15) with 7 runs, 2 doubles, 3 home runs, and 8 RBI.

The Sounds averaged 9.17 runs per game in the six-game series at Columbus.

Nashville 9, Columbus 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 3 0 3 0 3 0 0 0 9 14 0 Columbus 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 6 1

