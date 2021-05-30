Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic to hold 3rd Annual Community Art Show in August

Calling All Veteran and Military Family Member Artists

Clarksville, TN – The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone is calling all veteran and military family member artists to be a part of its 3rd Annual Cohen Clinic at Centerstone Community Art Show.

The clinic, which provides accessible mental health care to Veterans, active duty service members, National Guard members, Reservists and their loved ones officially opened its doors in Clarksville, TN three years ago.

Now, in honor of its anniversary, staff members are again hoping to celebrate in an artistic fashion.

“Unprecedented times took a bit of a toll on the show last year,” Scott Hudson, the clinic’s communications manager said. “Yet, it was important to us that we did our best to showcase the many talented veterans and military family members we have here so, as they say, the ‘show must go on’ and it did. This year, we’re hoping as we all get back to normal, we can make the show bigger and better.”

Clinic staff members plan to turn the clinic, located at 775 Weatherly Drive in Clarksville, into a gallery Saturday and Sunday, August 28th and 29th with help from the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center which has played a big part in the show’s success in years past.

“The museum team taught us a lot about putting on an art show. We are grateful and thrilled to be working with them again this year.” Hudson said. “Our clinic strives to be more than just a mental health clinic. We want to be a place that encourages, supports and connects our military families with their community. That’s why this show is so important to us. We believe our veterans and military family members’ talents should be proudly displayed and we’re honored to help make that a reality.”

To be a part of the 3rd Annual Cohen Clinic at Centerstone Community Art Show, artists are encouraged to fill out a submission form online at www.CohenArtShow.com. All artistic mediums are welcome.

For more information or assistance call 931.221.3850 or email the clinic at *protected email* .

