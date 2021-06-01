Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


101st Airborne Division honors Memorial Day with Wreath Laying Ceremony

June 1, 2021 | Print This Post
 

101st Airborne Division

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – On Memorial Day, Monday, May 31st, 2021, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) took the time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in a wreath-laying ceremony.

In this ceremony 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) command team, Maj. Gen. JP McGee and Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp honor the fallen United States military heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice in duty to our nation by laying a wreath in front of the division’s eternal flame.

Maj. Gen. JP McGee and Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp honors the fallen at the Memorial Day Ceremony at Fort Campbell. (Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor)

Photo Gallery

101st Airborne Division held a Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday. (Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor)
101st Airborne Division held a Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday. (Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor)
101st Airborne Division held a Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday. (Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor)
101st Airborne Division held a Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday. (Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor)
101st Airborne Division held a Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday. (Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor)
101st Airborne Division held a Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday. (Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor)
101st Airborne Division held a Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday. (Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor)


