Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces College Street, North Second Street intersection to be partially closed

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will partially close the intersection of College Street and North Second Street from 7:00am Monday, June 14th, until 7:00am Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 for sewer main line work related to the downtown event center project.

Motorists traveling south on North Second Street may turn left (east) onto College Street and westbound traffic on College Street may turn right (north) onto North Second Street. North Second Street between College Street and Main Street will be closed during work.

College Street between Second Street and First Street, which has been closed for utility construction, will remain closed for several more weeks.

Motorists are advised to choose an alternate route when possible to avoid traffic congestion at the work site.

