Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Bunker Hill Road, Saratoga Drive intersection to be closed

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will close the Bunker Hill Road and Saratoga Drive intersection on Monday, June 14th, 2021 at 8:00am for sewer main replacement work.

Southbound traffic on Bunker Hill Road will be detoured to Pine Mountain Road and northbound traffic will be detoured to Delaware Drive to avoid the worksite.

The sewer main replacement is anticipated to be complete and the intersection reopened by approximately 3:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com


