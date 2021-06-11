|
|
|
|
Strong Thunderstorm reported south of Clarksville
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service reports that at 5:01pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Clarksville, moving south at 20 mph.
A significant weather advisory has been issued for West Central Davidson County, Central Dickson county, Southeastern Montgomery County and Cheatham County until 5:45pm CT.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.
Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Affected Areas
Dickson, Ashland City, Clarksville, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, Pegram, Pleasant View, Charlotte, Vanleer, Slayden, Cheatham Dam, Bells Bend and Cunningham.
Ashland City TN, Bells Bend TN, Charlotte TN, Cheatham County, Cheatham Dam TN, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Cunningham TN, Davidson County, Dickson County, Dickson Tn, Kingston Springs TN, Nashville, Nashville TN, Pegram TN, Pleasant View TN, Slayden TN, Vanleer TN, White Bluff TN
