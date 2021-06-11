Strong Thunderstorm reported south of Clarksville

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


June 11, 2021 | Print This Post
 

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service reports that at 5:01pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Clarksville, moving south at 20 mph.

A significant weather advisory has been issued for West Central Davidson County, Central Dickson county, Southeastern Montgomery County and Cheatham County until 5:45pm CT.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.

Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Affected Areas

Dickson, Ashland City, Clarksville, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, Pegram, Pleasant View, Charlotte, Vanleer, Slayden, Cheatham Dam, Bells Bend and Cunningham.


