Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville-Montgomery County under Hazardous Weather alert

June 11, 2021 | Print This Post
 

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hazardous weather outlook alert for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

A couple of strong thunderstorms with heavy downpours which could cause localized flooding and gusty winds are possible along and east of I-65.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for the area before 8:00pm and patchy fog possible after 10:00pm.

Heavy Rain

Affected Areas

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      June 2021
      S M T W T F S
       12345
      6789101112
      13141516171819
      20212223242526
      27282930  