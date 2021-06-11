|
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Hazardous Weather alert
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hazardous weather outlook alert for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.
A couple of strong thunderstorms with heavy downpours which could cause localized flooding and gusty winds are possible along and east of I-65.
There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for the area before 8:00pm and patchy fog possible after 10:00pm.
Affected Areas
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
