Rakkasans honor fallen members of 187th Infantry Regiment, Iron Rakkasans during Fort Campbell’s Week of the Eagles
Fort Campbell, KY – Soldiers and veterans from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), honor fallen members of the Iron Rakkasans from the 187th Infantry Regiment with a wreath-laying ceremony on June 22nd, 2021, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Veterans from the unit have traveled to Fort Campbell for Week of the Eagles, a week-long celebration honoring the division’s history.
