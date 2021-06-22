Marsha Blackburn, Roger Wicker affirm U.S. Supreme Court NCAA Ruling

Washington, D.C. – Following the Supreme Court decision regarding National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) student-athlete benefits, U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) a member of the Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) ranking member of Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee issued statements in support of the 9-0 ruling paving the way for name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights.

“It’s critical Congress sticks to name, image, and likeness (NIL) as we continue to push a bipartisan, practical solution to this ongoing issue. As a member of the bipartisan working group on NIL, I’m actively pushing to ensure student-athletes have the right to benefit from their hard-earned work,” said Senator Blackburn.

“Whether it’s through organizing a local sports camp, an endorsement deal with a retailer, or through an NFT sale, student-athletes have the right to earn compensation from their NIL,” Senator Blackburn stated.

“The Supreme Court made it clear in a 9-0 decision that the NCAA and its member institutions have been in violation of antitrust law by limiting how much student-athletes can be compensated for academic-related costs. However, the Alston case would not impact NIL reforms. Congressional action on NIL remains important to ensure that all schools are playing by the same rules. This is critical to preserve fair play and competition in the collegiate sports system,” said Senator Wicker.

