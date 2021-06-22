Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board announces Khandra Smalley as New Chairman

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) is pleased to announce its 2021-2022 Board of Directors. Khandra Smalley will serve as the Chairman of the Board for the 2021-2022 term.

Smalley served as IDB Chair-Elect for the 2020-2021 term and has an extensive history in management, leadership, marketing, and relationship management skills in business, professional and civic environments.

Smalley has over twenty-five years of marketing and leadership experience in Clarksville-Montgomery County, serving on numerous local boards including, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Library Foundation Board of Trustees, Workforce Essentials, and Customs House Museum Board of Directors.

She is a graduate of Leadership Clarksville and Leadership Middle Tennessee programs and Smalley was named City of Clarksville Citizen of the Year and Austin Peay State University (APSU) Alumni of the Year in 2019.

In addition to her service to the IDB, she has also served on the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Board for the 2007-2008 term, as well as Chamber Membership Vice-Chair and Business Development Vice-Chair. Currently, Smalley is Senior Vice President, Marketing Research for F&M Bank.

“The EDC is grateful for Khandra’s leadership for the 2021-2022 term; her deep involvement in the community and extensive board experience are key skills that will serve the board well,” said Buck Dellinger, CEO of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council.

Serving on the Industrial Development Board Executive Committee are Don Jenkins, Jenkins & Wynne Ford Lincoln Honda, Vice-Chair, and Todd Harvey, Secretary/Treasurer.

About the Industrial Development Board

The Industrial Development Board (IDB) mission is to help foster growth in the community through the recruitment of industry and good-paying jobs to Clarksville-Montgomery County. The IDB meets on the second Wednesday of each month.

Meetings are open to the public and notice is posted at the Economic Development Council office, City Hall and the Montgomery County Courts Complex, and online at clarksvillepartnership.com/contactus/meetings.

