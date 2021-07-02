Nashville Sounds win extra-inning affair against Louisville Bats, 4-3

Nashville, TN – With the score knotted at 3-3 in the bottom of the 10th inning, Zach Green drew a bases-loaded walk to send the Nashville Sounds to a come-from-behind, walk-off 4-3 win over the Louisville Bats in front of 9,771 fans at First Horizon Park Friday night.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Cooper Hummel sparked the first comeback of the night when he lined a two-out, run-scoring double down the right field line scoring Matt Lipka to even the game at 2-2.

Reliever Luke Barker put up a zero in the top of the ninth, but Louisville scored a run in the top of the 10th to take a 3-2 lead. TJ Friedl’s RBI single to right field scored Jonathan Willems with the go-ahead run.

It was Nashville’s turn in the bottom half as Tim Lopes delivered a one-out single to right field that scored Yeison Coca with the tying run.

After Lipka reached on an infield single, Louisville elected to intentionally walk Hummel to load the bases for Green who worked a walk off Carson Fulmer to force in Lopes with the winning run.

The walk-off was Nashville’s sixth of the year and fourth of the homestand. It is also the fifth time this year the Sounds have won a game when trailing after seven innings.

Josh Lindblom started for the Sounds and went five solid innings. The right-hander limited the Bats to just one run on three hits. He walked three and struck out a season-high eight batters.

Lopes gave the Sounds a 1-0 lead in the third inning with an RBI triple, but Louisville scored single tallies in the fifth and sixth innings to take a late lead.

Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (1-3, 7.88) starts for Nashville against right-hander Bo Takahashi (2-4, 6.86) for Louisville. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s win was Nashville’s sixth walk-off win of the season and their fifth win of the season when trailing after seven innings.

Josh Lindblom struck out a season-high 8 batters…5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K.

Over the last seven games, Nashville starters are 1-0 with a 2.15 ERA (9 ER/37.2 IP).

Cooper Hummel doubled in the 8th inning and has reached base safely in 13 consecutive games…batting .370 (17-for-46) with 5 doubles, 3 home runs, 7 RBI and 8 walks.

Box Score

Louisville 3, Nashville 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E Louisville 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 7 2 Nashville 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 4 5 0

