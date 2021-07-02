Clarksville Fire Rescue to hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for new Fire Maintenance Garage

New Maintenance Garage ready to Service Fire Trucks

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) invites citizens to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:00am July 7th, 2021 for the new Fire Maintenance garage at 802 Main Street.

“I am happy to announce that CFR will host a grand opening for the long-overdue Fire Maintenance facility,” Clarksville Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery Jr. said.

“The CFR Maintenance Division has endured challenging facilities for many years and remained committed to keeping our fleet and equipment on the road. They will be moving from a one-bay Quonset hut to a multibay facility that will enhance the division’s capabilities.”

The new 4,800-square-foot maintenance garage features three climate-controlled bays and a maintenance pit for inspections and maintenance.

The building was designed by Powell Architecture and the general contractor is B.R. Miller & Co. The project was budgeted at $1,247,665.

It replaces an out-of-date 2,400-square-foot metal building that was neither climate-controlled nor equipped to handle CFR’s current maintenance load.

Demolition of the old building will take place right after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

