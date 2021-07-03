Louisville Bats huge Seventh Inning crushes Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Louisville Bats scored seven runs in the seventh inning on their way to a 7-3 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of a sellout crowd of 10,678 fans at First Horizon Park Saturday night.

Six shutout innings from Nashville starter Thomas Jankins went for naught in the home loss. Jankins turned in his first quality start of the season and limited the Bats to just four hits.

The trouble came in the seventh after Jankins departed. Louisville sent 12 batters to the plate in the long frame. With one out in the inning, pinch-hitter Chris Okey dumped a single into center field scoring two runs to even the game at 2-2. After a single by TJ Friedl, Jose Barrero launched a three-run homer off Aaron Ashby to give Louisville the lead for good.

After Ashby was lifted from the game, Louisville catcher Rocky Gale gave the Bats a few more insurance runs with a two-run double down the right field line to make it 7-2.

Nashville got a run back in the bottom of the ninth when Cooper Hummel plated Jamie Westbrook with a booming double to right-center but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Weston Wilson supplied the early offense for Jankins and the Sounds. After Derek Fisher walked to start the bottom of the fourth, Wilson drilled a two-run homer to deep left field to give the Sounds a 2-0 lead. Wilson went 3-for-4 in the loss.

The series finale between the two teams is scheduled for Sunday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Bowden Francis (3-2, 3.86) starts for Nashville against right-hander Hunter Greene (1-2, 4.87) for Louisville. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s attendance of 10,678 was the seventh sellout of the seas­­on at First Horizon Park.

Thomas Jankins logged his first quality start of the season…6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K.

Over the last eight games, Nashville starters are 1-0 with a 1.85 ERA (9 ER/43.2 IP).

Yeison Coca went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, the first two Triple-A hits of his career.

Weston Wilson went 3-for-4…his third three-hit game of the season.

Jamie Westbrook singled in the third inning to extend his on-base streak to 18 games. During the streak, he is hitting .394 (28-for-71) with 12 runs, 7 doubles, 3 home runs, 18 RBI, and 5 walks.

Cooper Hummel doubled in the 9th inning and has reached base safely in 14 consecutive games…batting .353 (18-for-51) with 6 doubles, 3 home runs, 8 RBI, and 8 walks.

Box Score

Louisville 7, Nashville 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 7 11 1 Nashville 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 3 9 3

Sections

Topics