Clarksville Police to hold “Coffee with a Cop” Thursday at APSU Bookstore

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Come out and join the Clarksville Police Department at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Bookstore (Barnes and Noble / Starbucks) for “Coffee with a Cop” on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 at 10:00am.

Bring your questions, comments, suggestions, jokes, or conversation starters. CPD will be around to welcome students back for a new year on campus.

Coffee with a Cop

Drop by and visit Clarksville Police for coffee and conversation.

The APSU Bookstore is located at 328 College Street in Clarksville Tennessee.


