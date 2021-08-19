Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office requests public help locating runaway juvenile Cameron Stuteville

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Cameron Ryan Stuteville, 16, was last seen by his parents on Friday, August 13th, 2021 when he went to a friend’s house at Ramblewood Apartment Complex to spend the night.

On Saturday, August 14th, 2021, his parents received a text from his phone saying he’d be home on Sunday, but he did not return home.

Then on Monday, August 16, 2021, his parents received a text from his phone saying he will not be returning home for a year.

Cameron is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with brown long hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 931.648.0611 ext 13414; submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App; or call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

Sections

Topics