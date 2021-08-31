Flood Advisory issued for East Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a flood advisory for Eastern Montgomery County, Northwestern Cheatham County, and Western Robertson County until 11:45am CT Tuesday morning, August 31st, 2021.

At 8:38am CT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Hurricane Creek, Dawson Creek, and areas near Cunningham, Rocky Ford Creek including Salem, McAdoo Creek and areas near Hickory Point, Sango, Downtown Clarksville, Spring Creek including Barren Plains, Buzzard Creek including Cedar Hill, and areas near Springfield, Coopertown, Pleasant View, and Adams.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

