News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Peachers Mill Road to be closed for water main repair

Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will close a section of Peachers Mill Road from Pollard Road to Dale Terrace on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 at 9:00am for water main repair work.

Utility workers will be staged near the intersection of Peachers Mill Road and Pollard Road and will detour motorists to Pollard Road and Dale Terrace. Hillsboro Road traffic will also be detoured to Dale Terrace.

Motorists are advised to choose an alternate travel route when possible to avoid traffic congestion and delays around the work zone.

A water outage or low water pressure may also affect area residents during the work.

The water main repair is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 2:00pm.

