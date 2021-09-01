81.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Clarksville Police Department asks public’s assistance Identifying Theft of Property, Shoplifting Suspect

The Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify the suspect in this photo. Suspect is wanted for Shoplifting and Theft of Propery.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a Theft of Property / Shoplifting that occurred on September 21st, 2021 between the hours of 2:30pm-5:00pm.

Clarksville Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a (Black / Female), who was accompanied by two (2) juveniles. They took two (2) handbags from Dillard’s, (total value for both handbags is $3550.00).

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Howard, 931.648.0656, ext. 6662, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

