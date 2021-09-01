Clarksville Police Department asks public’s assistance Identifying Theft of Property, Shoplifting Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a Theft of Property / Shoplifting that occurred on September 21st, 2021 between the hours of 2:30pm-5:00pm.

Clarksville Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a (Black / Female), who was accompanied by two (2) juveniles. They took two (2) handbags from Dillard’s, (total value for both handbags is $3550.00).

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Howard, 931.648.0656, ext. 6662, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.