Nashville Sounds unable to maintain lead in loss to Louisville Bats

Louisville, KY – The Nashville Sounds held multiple leads on Saturday night and Zach Green smashed his team-high 15th homer of the year, but it was not enough as the Louisville Bats rallied past the Sounds 7-5 at Louisville Slugger Field. The Sounds dropped to 8-15 against the Bats this year, including 2-9 on the road.

For the second night in a row, Dustin Peterson gave the Sounds a 1-0 lead in the first inning. He singled home Matt Lipka against Michael Mariot (5-4), but Louisville answered with a Jose Barrero homer in the bottom of the first off Ethan Small to make it 1-1. Small gave up the one run on two hits over three innings in a no-decision, his second start since returning from the injured list.

After the Bats went ahead 4-1 with three runs in the fourth off Patrick Weigel, the Sounds fought back. Christian Kelley hit his first home run of the season with a one-out shot in the fifth, and the Sounds scored three times in the sixth. David Dahl had a run-scoring groundout, and then Green launched an opposite-field two-run blast to right-center to put the Sounds ahead, 5-4.

But in the bottom of the sixth, the Bats scored twice against Weigel (2-1) and once against R.J. Alvarez for a 7-5 score that became the final. The Sounds had the tying run at first base in the ninth when Peterson grounded out against Dauri Moreta to end it.

The six-game set concludes Sunday night at 5:30pm CT. Alec Bettinger (2-4, 5.10) is slated to start for the Sounds (56-50). The starter for Louisville (44-61) has yet to be announced.

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang went 3-for-5 for his fifth multi-hit game at Triple-A and second three-hit game.

The Sounds have hit multiple homers in consecutive games and are 26-5 this season when going deep at least twice.

Christian Kelley’s homer was his first since 8/1/19 with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Louisville’s Jose Barrero has 23 RBIs against the Sounds this season…he’s just the 3rd player since 2005 to drive in 20-plus runs against the Sounds in one season.

Box Score

Nashville 5, Louisville 7

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 1 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 5 12 0 Louisville 1 0 0 3 0 3 0 0 X 7 9 1