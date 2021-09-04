Nashville Sounds unable to maintain lead in loss to Louisville Bats

Louisville, KY – The Nashville Sounds held multiple leads on Saturday night and Zach Green smashed his team-high 15th homer of the year, but it was not enough as the Louisville Bats rallied past the Sounds 7-5 at Louisville Slugger Field. The Sounds dropped to 8-15 against the Bats this year, including 2-9 on the road.
For the second night in a row, Dustin Peterson gave the Sounds a 1-0 lead in the first inning. He singled home Matt Lipka against Michael Mariot (5-4), but Louisville answered with a Jose Barrero homer in the bottom of the first off Ethan Small to make it 1-1. Small gave up the one run on two hits over three innings in a no-decision, his second start since returning from the injured list.
But in the bottom of the sixth, the Bats scored twice against Weigel (2-1) and once against R.J. Alvarez for a 7-5 score that became the final. The Sounds had the tying run at first base in the ninth when Peterson grounded out against Dauri Moreta to end it.
The six-game set concludes Sunday night at 5:30pm CT. Alec Bettinger (2-4, 5.10) is slated to start for the Sounds (56-50). The starter for Louisville (44-61) has yet to be announced.
Post-Game Notes
- Brice Turang went 3-for-5 for his fifth multi-hit game at Triple-A and second three-hit game.
- The Sounds have hit multiple homers in consecutive games and are 26-5 this season when going deep at least twice.
- Christian Kelley’s homer was his first since 8/1/19 with Triple-A Indianapolis.
- Louisville’s Jose Barrero has 23 RBIs against the Sounds this season…he’s just the 3rd player since 2005 to drive in 20-plus runs against the Sounds in one season.
Box Score
Nashville 5, Louisville 7
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Nashville
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|12
|0
|Louisville
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|X
|7
|9
|1
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .