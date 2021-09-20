Manna Café Ministries to hold Mobile Pantry at Living Hope Church this Saturday, September 25th

Clarksville, TN – Manna Cafe? Ministries will conduct a Mobile Pantry food giveaway on Saturday, September 25th, 2021 at Living Hope Church.

The event will begin at 10:00am.

Anyone in the community needing assistance with groceries is welcome.

Manna Cafe? has plenty to give out! One food box per household with a valid photo ID required. Clients do not need to be from Montgomery County.

Living Hope Church is located at 225 Little Hope Church Road in Clarksville Tennessee.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.