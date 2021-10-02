Nashville Sounds game at Indianapolis Indians canceled Due To Rain

Indianapolis, IN – The Nashville Sounds and Indianapolis Indians were canceled on Saturday night due to unplayable field conditions at Victory Field. The game will not be made up.

The Sounds (69-58) conclude their 2021 season on Sunday afternoon at 12:35 CT with the finale of what is now a four-game series against the Indians (61-66). The starting pitchers for both teams have yet to be announced.

Post-Game Notes

This is the second time in the Sounds original 130-game schedule they have had a cancellation due to weather/field conditions (also September 15th at Gwinnett).

The Sounds have scored 14 runs in three games so far in the Indianapolis series, and all the runs scored in the 3rd and 4th innings.

Matt Lipka has hit safely in 14 of his last 17 games (22-for-72, .306).