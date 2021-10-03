Clarksville City Councilperson Brian Zacharias – Ward 1 Newsletter, October 3rd

Written by Brian Zacharias

Clarksville City Council – Ward 1

Clarksville, TN – On September 30th, the Clarksville City Council held its monthly executive meeting to review the agenda for October’s regular session. The executive meeting agenda includes a list of issues the City Council will be voting for/against during the next regular session on October 7th.

Please take this opportunity to review upcoming votes and share your input. As the representative for Ward 1, your input is vital to my ability to speak on your behalf. Please reach out to me with your thoughts on these agenda items.

This month there is a large number of re-zoning requests. While there are none in Ward 1, there are a few along the roads that Ward 1 residents travel getting in and out of the ward. I would like to draw your attention to a few that may have the biggest impact on our part of the city.

These four re-zoning requests represent the possible future addition of up to four new multi-family housing developments in the area of Tiny Town Road and Needmore Road. You can view each of the rezoning applications along with the comments from the different city departments and staff recommendations by clicking the Agenda button below.

Ordinance 24-2021-22 – Rezoning property at the corner of Tiny Town Road and Needmore Road from C-5 to C-2. The developer is asking for the zoning change to allow the use of some of the Tiny Town Road frontage for commercial businesses while using the back of the property for multi-family development. (Page 14-20)

Ordinance 34-2021-22 – Rezoning property on Tiny Town Road in the vicinity of Allen Road from AG to C-5/R-4. The developer’s proposes to use this property for commercial and multi-family development. (Page 21-27)

Ordinance 40-2021-22 – Rezoning property at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Heritage Pointe Drive from AG to C-2. The developer’s stated plan is to use this property for a mixed-use commercial/housing development. (Page 64-70)

Ordinance 44-2021-22 – Rezoning property from AG to R-4 in the vicinity of Needmore Road and Bell Road intersection. The developer’s stated plan is the development of multi-family units. (Page 71-77)

Zoning Code Descriptions

AG: The purpose of the AG Agricultural District is to provide for the upper utilization of those lands best suited for the production of agricultural products such as field crops, livestock, and other conventional agricultural activities.

C-2: The General Commercial District is for use for personal and business services, general and professional offices, multiple-family dwellings (including apartments and townhouses), and general retail business.

C-5: The Highway and Arterial Commercial District is intended to provide areas in which the principal use of land is devoted to commercial establishments which cater specifically to motor vehicle-oriented trade.

R-4: The Multiple-Family Residential District is intended to promote and encourage the establishment and maintenance of a suitable environment for urban residence in areas, which by location and character, are appropriate for occupancy by high-density multiple-family dwellings and related facilities.

Full Agenda

Past and Future Votes

Transparency in government, especially local government, is extremely important to me. At any time, anyone can click the ‘Votes’ button to see my complete voting history as well as ordinances and resolutions on the City Council’s agenda for consideration in upcoming meetings.

Votes

What Has Your Councilman Been Doing?

September 21st, 2021 – Legislative Agenda Reception hosted by City and County mayors

September 24th, 2021 – Introductory meeting with Regional Planning Commission

September 27th, 2021 – Middle Tennessee Redistricting Hearing

September 30th, 2021 – City Council Executive Session

What Is Your Councilman Going To Be Doing?

October 5th, 2021 – City Council Special Session

October 7th, 2021 – City Council Regular Session

October 11th, 2021 – Introductory meeting, Clarksville Gas and Water

October 13th, 2021 – Manna Cafe Operations Tour

October 20th, 2021 – City Council Special Session – Reapportionment Workshop

Contact Info