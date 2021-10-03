TWRA is selling Pink Patch, Special Hat to Benefit Casting for Recovery

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will be selling a pink patch and hat with the patch during October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

All proceeds from the sales go to Casting for Recovery (CfR), a nonprofit organization that exists to take women affected by breast cancer fly fishing,

The cost for the patch is $10.00 and $20.00 for the hat. These items have been donated for purchase, thanks to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation s 100 percent of the purchase price will go to Casting for Recovery. The items may be purchase online at shop.gooutdoorstennessee.com.

Casting for Recovery (https://castingforrecovery.org/) provides healing outdoor retreats for women with breast cancer, at no cost to the participants. CfR’s retreats offer opportunities for women to find inspiration, discover renewed energy for life, and experience healing connections with other women and nature. The retreats are open to women with breast cancer of all ages, in all stages of treatment and recovery.

The CfR healing program is unique. For women who have had surgery or radiation as part of their breast cancer treatment, the gentle motion of fly casting can be good physical therapy for increasing mobility in the arm and upper body. Couple that with the emotional benefits of connecting with nature, and it makes for powerful medicine