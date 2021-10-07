76.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, October 7, 2021
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests Deputy William Baker for Misconduct

By News Staff
William Baker
William Baker

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – On September 6th, 2021, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) received a complaint on a traffic stop conducted by Deputy William Baker on September 5th, 2021 at 8:40pm.

After a review of the complaint and traffic stop, we discovered Baker did not follow his training or policy during the stop. We also believe that Baker violated the law. Baker was placed on administrative leave on September 10th, 2021.

On September 13th, 2021, the findings of this incident were presented to the District Attorney’s Office who concurred and recommended we present this case to the Grand Jury. This case was presented to the Grand Jury on October 5th, 2021, and a sealed indictment was issued for Baker’s arrest on October 6th, 2021.

On October 7th, 2021, Baker was taken into custody and charged with official misconduct, official oppression, and aggravated perjury. Bond is set at $20,000.

Baker began working for the Sheriff’s Office in July 2017 in the Detention Services Bureau as a Jail Deputy. In July 2019 he transferred to the Uniformed Patrols Bureau as a Patrol Deputy.

“It is our duty and responsibility to enforce the law,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson. “We give our employees the training they need and have policies in place to help guide them as they work to keep our public safe, and enforce our laws. It is unfortunate that Baker chose not to follow his training or our policy or the law during this traffic stop.”

