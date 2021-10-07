APSU Volleyball heads to Cookeville to play Tennessee Tech

Cookeville, TN – Following a 4-0 homestand to kick off Ohio Valley Conference play, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team prepares for their first conference road trip with a two-match series against Tennessee Tech, Friday-Saturday, in Cookeville Tennessee.

The Governors enter Friday’s match against the Golden Eagles riding their first six-match winning streak since 2019, including sweeps in their last three matches for the second time this season.

Reigning OVC Offensive Player of the Week Brooke Moore has led an APSU offense that is firing at a .285 attack percentage during its winning streak, with 88 kills and 71 digs. She leads the team in both statistical categories this season with 213 and 176, respectively.

While Moore has led the Govs attack, the offense has been quarterbacked by setters Kelsey Mead and Caroline Waite this season. Both enter Friday’s match with 290 assists and rank 12th and 13th in career assists at Austin Peay State University.

Sophomore middle blocker Maggie Keenan leads APSU with 63 blocks this season. Her 1.21 blocks per set are on pace to top Kim Smith’s program-record 1.17 blocks/set in 1996.

Tennessee Tech enters Friday’s match after suffering their first OVC loss, Wednesday, to Morehead State in four sets.

The Golden Eagles are led by freshman Madolyn Isringhausen and Preseason All-OVC selection, Taylor Dorsey.

Isringhausen leads TTU with 191 kills (3.29/set), while Dorse is second on the team with 148 kills at a team-high .290 hitting percentage.

Tennessee Tech leads the all-time series over Austin Peay State University 46-39; however, the Govs have won 15 of the last 17 matches, including a 10-match winning streak from 2009 to 2014.

First Swings

Outside hitter Brooke Moore, a Preseason All-OVC selection, is one of only eight Govs players to record both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs during their career. She enters Tuesday’s match with 1,398 kills (4th all-time) and 1,411 digs (10th).

With her fourth kill against SIU Edwardsville, Friday, Moore passed Austin Peay State University alumna Kim Smith (1996-99) for fourth all-time in career kills. The graduate student is 79 kills away from passing Beck Sowinski’s (1997-00) 1,477 career kill mark.

Right-side hitter Mikayla Powell, the 2020-21 NJCAA Division II National Player of the Year, earned all-tournament honors at the Indiana State Invitational September 10th-11th. Powell is currently second on the team in kills (145) and blocks (45).

Middle blocker Maggie Keenan has recorded four or more blocks 11 times this season and leads the Govs with 63 on the season. Her 1.21 blocks per set is currently program’s the highest mark in a season.

The Govs setter tandem of Caroline Waite and Kelsey Mead are in their second year combining to quarterback the Govs offense. The duo ranks 12th and 13th all-time in career assists, respectively. Waite has averaged 4.83 assists and 2.33 digs per set while Mead is averaging 5 assists and 1.66 digs per set with 13 aces through six weeks.

Junior defensive specialist, Erin Eisenhart, who was an all-tournament selection at the WKU Volleyball Invitational, is averaging 3.56 digs/set during OVC play and is second on the team with 165 on the season.

Last week, the Govs held SIUE to .176 and .069 hitting percentages. The defensive performances were the sixth and third-lowest marks, respectively, by opponents this season.

The Govs posted .339 and .349 hitting percentages in last weekend’s sweep over the Cougars–their second and third-highest offensive performances this season.

Austin Peay State University has started conference play 4-0 for the second-straight season and fifth time under head coach Taylor Mott.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

Following their trip to Cookeville, the Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team returns home for a midweek matchup against Murray State on Wednesday, October 13th. at 6:00pm