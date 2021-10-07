Planters Bank Presents… “Clue” at Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday

Clarksville, TN – Murder, madness, mystery, and mayhem! More fun than you can imagine awaits you this weekend as Planters Bank Presents… at the Roxy Regional Theatre the 1985 comedy whodunit “Clue” this Sunday, October 10th at 2:00pm.

Six guests are anonymously invited to a strange mansion for a dinner party, but after their host is killed, they must cooperate with the staff to identify the murderer as the bodies pile up.

Was it Colonel Mustard in the study with a gun? Miss Scarlet in the billiard room with the rope? Or was it Wadsworth the butler? Meet all the notorious suspects and discover all their foul play things in this murderously funny movie based on the world-famous Clue board game.

Rating: PG / Running time: 94 minutes / Release year: 1985 / Director: Jonathan Lynn / Cast: Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Tickets are $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Popcorn, assorted candy and drinks will be available as concessions.

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 Coronavirus policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

