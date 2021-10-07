Tennessee Titans travel to Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday

Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4)

Sunday, October 10th, 2021 | 1:00pm ET/Noon CDT

Jacksonville, FL | TIAA Bank Field | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (2-2) travel to face the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) this week. Kickoff at TIAA Bank Field (capacity 67,858) is scheduled for 1:00pm ET/noon CDT on Sunday, October 10th.

The Titans have won three consecutive games in the series and have won seven of their past eight encounters with the Jaguars, dating back to 2017. They lead the all-time series 32-21, including playoffs (1-0).

Sunday’s contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy and analyst Tiki Barber.

Fans in the Nashville television market can livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android), as well as on desktop computers and mobile web at TennesseeTitans.com. Restrictions apply. For more information on streaming options visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and game day host Rhett Bryan.

About the Tennessee Titans

This Sunday marks the Titans’ third road game in a four-week span. Last week they traveled to face the New York Jets and went to overtime before ultimately falling by a final score of 27-24. Prior to the loss they were 4-0 in overtime games since Mike Vrabel became head coach in 2018.

Running back Derrick Henry recorded 33 rushing attempts for 157 yards and a touchdown (one yard) and added 20 receiving yards. In the process, he notched his third consecutive 100-yard rushing game and became the third player in NFL history with at least 150 rushing yards in three consecutive road games, joining Earl Campbell and O.J. Simpson. No player to this point has done so in four straight road games.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 30 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown on 49 attempts, which tied for the second-highest number of attempts in his career. His two-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cameron Batson in the final minute of the fourth quarter helped push the game to overtime.

About the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in their first season with new head coach Urban Meyer, who was hired in January. Meyer built a 87-32 record as a college head coach, most recently at Ohio State from 2012 to 2018. He won two national championships during his time at Florida (2006 and 2008) and one national title at Ohio State (2014).

While at Ohio State, Meyer’s coaching staff included Vrabel. He retained Vrabel as the defensive line coach for the Buckeyes from 2012 to 2013 before the future Titans coach headed to the Houston Texans in 2014.

Meyer’s hiring in Jacksonville preceded the arrival of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who the Jaguars chose with the first overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. At Clemson University, Lawrence went 34-2 in three seasons as a starter, including a national championship in 2018. Through the first four weeks of his rookie NFL campaign, Lawrence has completed 81 of 142 passes for 873 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Jaguars will have the advantage of a head start to prepare for their home game with the Titans. They appeared on Thursday Night Football last week at Cincinnati, falling by a final score of 24-21 after the Bengals made a 35-yard field goal as time expired in regulation.