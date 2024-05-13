Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 13th–16th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week’s weather in Clarksville-Montgomery County promises a mix of showers, thunderstorms, and occasional breaks of sunshine.

Today, expect showers likely throughout the afternoon, possibly accompanied by a thunderstorm, with temperatures reaching a high near 72°F.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues tonight, lingering into the early hours of Tuesday morning, keeping the evening skies mostly cloudy with a low of around 63°F.

Tuesday brings more showers and the possibility of thunderstorms, with temperatures reaching around 76°F.

Anticipate showers and thunderstorms before midnight Tuesday night, followed by a slight chance of precipitation as the night progresses, with temperatures dropping to around 61°F.

As midweek approaches, Wednesday offers a mix of clouds and sun, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and temperatures peaking near 74°F.

It turns partly cloudy Wednesday night, with temperatures cooling down to around 57°F.

Thursday heralds mostly sunny skies with a high near 80°F, a welcome change from the previous days’ precipitation.

However, Thursday night brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, maintaining mostly cloudy conditions with a low of around 63°F.

With a blend of rainy spells and brighter moments, residents should stay weather-aware throughout the week and check with Clarksville Online for weather changes. Whether planning outdoor activities or indoor retreats, keeping an umbrella handy for those sudden showers is wise.