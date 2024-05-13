Clarksville Pets of the Week for May 13th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 6th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Maxwell is a young male Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, will be neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. He does well with other dogs. Max does need some work with leash training but sometimes using a Harness helps the training. Volunteers are beginning to work with him on that.

Max has been at AC since end of March and really wants a home. He would love to go jogging and on adventures and is just waiting for his forever family to come find him! Come for a meet and greet, take this sweetie for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Georgia is an adult female Domestic orange shorthair. Normally ginger/orange cats are male so it is unique finding a female one. She is fully vetted and litter trained! She can go home after she is spayed. Please come see this sweet girl! You won’t be disappointed! Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 N. Spring St., 931-648-5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Note: MCAA always welcomes folks to come visit, look around, engage and interact with the pets. Some people come visit and walk them outside in the yard. These pets thrive on human interaction. You can also sign up for a volunteer position. Just inquire at the desk.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Minnie is a young female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. She is a bit quiet and shy and will do best in a calm, quieter home. She is not necessarily an attention seeker but once she warms up she will start talking to you! She is sweet, playful and enjoys eating, napping, scratching posts and toys. She is fine with other cats. Minnie will make a wonderful addition to your family.

If you would like an application and more information, please message them on FaceBook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Salt is an 8-month-old female Domestic Shorthair. This girl is fully vetted, dewormed, spayed and litter trained. She is so loveable and will make a great companion for a lucky family.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pepper is a super sweet 6 year old female Australian Cattle dog. She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained and on HW prevention. She loves to play ball and gets along with other calm, playful dogs. Cattle dogs do love having a “job,” bringing in the mail, bringing the ball or frisbee back to you or helping pick up toys and things in the yard! They are so smart and can train easily! She would be a great jogging partner and would be so happy to be part of the family!

If you would love to add Pepper to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Loki is an adult male German Shepherd. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. He seems to do fine with other dogs with introductions and is good with children. Loki needs a family with breed knowledge. He has separation anxiety and needs to be in a strong, sturdy kennel when left alone.

He needs a minimum of a 6 foot privacy fence since he can jump a 4 foot enclosure. Loki needs a family that will be committed to giving him time, patience and plenty of exercise outlets every single day to help burn energy. He is a really good boy and deserves a chance to be with a wonderful family.



Loki can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Martin is a young adult Hound mix. He is fully vetted, microchipped, neutered and he does use a dog door. Martin is a bit skittish and will need a family willing to take their time with him. He is very smart and for treats he does sit and knows the “down” command. He does well with other dogs and is fine with cats too.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Ashes is a 2 year old pit mix. This beautiful soul is sadly a victim of a cruel through and through the ears gun blast injury and burned on top of his head and by sheer luck or just a slight turn of his head he has no neurological or residual auditory issues from his injury!

He is still on meds, fattening up with a decent healthy diet, fully vetted, will be neutered soon, and is an absolute sweetheart considering everything he has had to endure. Ashes does very well with all the puppies and dogs at the rescue, but not sure about cats. Absolute dream of a boy looking for his forever home.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue



Lisa usually runs adoption events each Sunday with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting). You can always check her FaceBook page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Particat is a male 9 month old Domestic Black & White Shorthair cat. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is so playful but still likes to curl up and snuggle with other kitties. He loves all toys and plays well with other cats and will probably do best with another kitten buddy.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FaceBook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Phoebe is a lovely Blue Heeler/Australian Cattle Dog mix. She is so friendly, affectionate, gentle, playful, curious and funny. She is fully vetted, spayed and house/kennel trained. She loves chewy toys, and loves playing outside so a huge fenced yard would be perfect for her. She is good with kids, does ok with male dogs and knows her basic commands. This breed needs a strong leader and to be constantly challenged.

If you want to be part of her journey, you can be that special person for Phoebe. For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Evee is a 7-year-old German Shepherd. She is fully vetted, spayed and house/crate trained. Evee is a bit of a special case as she needs a home without any other animals and absolutely no children. She is sweet once she warms up but sadly does not do well with new places or new people. She is currently working with a veterinary behaviorist for rehabilitation. She will need someone who is a strong leader and familiar with this breed, even possibly having worked with reactive dogs and who will be willing to continue training.

Evee’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/evee or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Scrappy is a 9-week-old female Shepherd mix. This little thing loves her food and toys. She has been vetted with age-appropriate shots and is working on her house training. She is extremely vocal and will let you know when she wants something!

Scrappy is one of a litter of 6 saved from euthanasia, and sadly, due to poor conditions and lack of treatments before rescue was able to intervene, she is now the only survivor. She is funny, energetic, and has lots of puppy energy, and she will make a great addition to your family! Scrappy’s adoption fees come with 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application.