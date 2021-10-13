Clarksville Police Department update on Person Barricaded on Lindsey Drive

Clarksville, TN – The incident is over and the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) should have the roadways open soon and the residents in the area can feel free to come outside.

The incident started at 7:45pm on October 12th, 2021, when Clarksville Police officers with the special operations unit attempted to make a traffic stop on individuals with warrants.

A female was taken into custody and the male suspect fled into his residence and barricaded himself along with his four (4) week old child.

Negotiators were able to convince the suspect to come out peacefully. No one was injured during this incident and the child was released to family members.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available at this time.