63.3 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department update on Person Barricaded on Lindsey Drive
News

Clarksville Police Department update on Person Barricaded on Lindsey Drive

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The incident is over and the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) should have the roadways open soon and the residents in the area can feel free to come outside.

The incident started at 7:45pm on October 12th, 2021, when Clarksville Police officers with the special operations unit attempted to make a traffic stop on individuals with warrants.

A female was taken into custody and the male suspect fled into his residence and barricaded himself along with his four (4) week old child.

Negotiators were able to convince the suspect to come out peacefully. No one was injured during this incident and the child was released to family members.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available at this time.

Previous articleClarksville Police Department report Person Barricaded on Lindsey Drive
Next articleNASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover collects first Sample for Return Mission
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online