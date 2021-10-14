Austin Peay State University Cross Country finishes regular season at Golden Eagle Invitational

Clarksville, TN – After season-best performances last week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) cross country teams wrap up their regular season with the Golden Eagle Invitational at the Putnam Country Sports Complex, Friday.

The meet includes several Ohio Valley Conference opponents including Tennessee Tech, Murray State, Southeast Missouri and Tennessee State.

Three Govs posted top-10 performances at the Brescia Invitational, last week, with Connor Duncan and Sara Martin leading their respective teams and taking home OVC Male and Female Cross Country Runners of the Week honors.

Martin had a career-high seventh-place finish in Owensboro, Kentucky and was followed by a personal-best 19:49.1 and ninth-place finish by Mikaela Smith. Mikayla Filkins rounded out the Govs’ top-20 finishes with a 20th-place afternoon.

The Govs’ third-place finish at the event was their best since the Murray State Open in 2019.

The men finished fourth as a team and were led by top-20 performances by Duncan (5th) and junior Ryan Martin (19th). It was Austin Peay State University’s best performance in a field of eight or more programs since 2018.

The women’s five-kilometer race begins at 2:00pm CT and is followed by the men’s eight-kilometer scheduled to begin at 2:45pm CT.