Hopkinsville Community College to hold Round Table Reading Series event with author Angela Jackson-Brown

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host a Round Table Reading Series event to feature author Angela Jackson-Brown on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 at 12:05pm in the Emerging Technologies Building, Anderson Seminar Hall. Those who prefer to attend virtually can join online through Blackboard Collaborate.

Her latest novel, When Stars Rain Down, is set in 1936 and focuses on Opal Pruitt, a young Black woman in a neighborhood rocked by the Klu Klux Klan’s appearance. Opal’s personal story is a universal one of love, longing and strife and addresses themes that seem timelier than historical.

Ms. Jackson-Brown is an award-winning writer, poet and playwright who teaches creative writing and English at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. She is a graduate of Troy University, Auburn University and the Spalding low-residency MFA program in creative writing.

She has published her short fiction, creative nonfiction and poetry in journals like The Louisville Journal and the Appalachian Review. She is author of Drinking From a Bitter Cup (WiDo Publishing, 2014), House Repairs (Negative Capability Press, 2018), When Stars Rain Down, (Thomas Nelson, 2021). The Alabama Library Association recently awarded her the Alabama Authors Award in poetry.

For more information about Angela, visit www.angelajacksonbrown.com

This event is free and open to all.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.