Thursday, October 14, 2021
Clarksville Police Department reports Multi vehicle crash with injuries at Providence Boulevard, E Street

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a multiple vehicle wreck with injuries involving two cars and a motorcycle on Providence Boulevard and E Street.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time but it is causing major traffic issues.

Providence Boulevard is reduced to one lane northbound and all southbound lanes are closed. Southbound traffic is being diverted down Walnut Street.

CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be completely cleared.

