APSU Volleyball takes on Tennessee State in Nashville this weekend

Clarksville, TN – Fresh off a midweek victory against Murray State, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team heads to the Music City for a pair of Ohio Valley Conference matches against Tennessee State, Friday and Saturday.

The Governors (13-7, 6-1) have won their last eight matches against the Tigers (9-8, 1-7), including six-straight in Nashville and lead the all-time series 55-10.

After defeating Murray State Wednesday, Austin Peay State University jumped back atop the OVC standings and are ahead of Southeast Missouri (15-5, 6-2) and UT Martin (10-11, 6-2). The team travels to Cape Girardeau, Missouri to face the Redhawks, October 28th-29th, before hosting the Skyhawks, November 6th-7th.

Austin Peay State University’s conference-best .228 hitting percentage is led by the dynamic one-two punch of Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell.

A graduate student, Moore leads the Govs in kills (259), digs (226) and service aces (22) this season and is among the top-10 in the OVC in each category.

With an appearance in Friday’s match against the Tigers, Moore will become Austin Peay State University’s all-time leader in matches played with 134. The Louisville native is also four sets away from passing Stephanie Garrard (1990-93) for most sets played in a career.

Powell is the reigning OVC Newcomer of the Week after recording 37 kills (3.08/set) and a .264 attack percentage during the APSU Govs’ three matches last week. The Raymore, Missouri native is third in the conference with a .297 hitting percentage through 77 sets after recording a team-high 16 kills against Murray State.

Tennessee State has dropped their last five matches and are ninth in the conference standings entering weekend. The Tigers have five players with over 100 kills this season and are led by middle blocker Aniya Williams’ 236 kills (3.37/set).

First Swings

APSU outside hitter Brooke Moore, a Preseason All-OVC selection, is one of only eight Govs players to record both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs during their career. She enters Tuesday’s match with 1,444 kills (4th all-time) and 1,461 digs (10th).

With her fourth kill against SIU Edwardsville, October 1st, Moore passed APSU alumna Kim Smith (1996-99) for fourth all-time in career kills. The graduate student is 34 kills away from passing Beck Sowinski’s (1997-00) 1,477 career kill mark.

Right-side hitter Mikayla Powell, the 2020-21 NJCAA Division II National Player of the Year was named the OVC Newcomer of the Week, Tuesday. Powell is currently second on the team in kills (190) and blocks (48).

Middle blocker Maggie Keenan, who has recorded four or more blocks 11 times this season, leads the APSU Govs with 67 on the season and is third in the OVC. Her 1.05 blocks per set is currently program’s third-highest mark in a season.

Austin Peay State University setter tandem of Caroline Waite and Kelsey Mead are in their second year combining to quarterback the Govs offense. The duo ranks 12th and 13th all-time in career assists, respectively. Waite has averaged 4.93 assists and 2.15 digs per set while Mead is averaging 5.13 assists and 1.75 digs per set with 19 aces through seven weeks.

The Governors have boasted a high-powered offense throughout the season and lead the conference with a .228 attack parentage.

APSU’s defense has held opponents to sub-.150 hitting percentages in six matches this season and is fifth overall in the conference allowing just a .191 hitting percentage

The Govs’ 6-1 start in conference play is tied for the best start in program history. The two other seasons that the Govs started 6-1 in conference play – 2017 and 2018 –the team went 14-2 in conference and won three combined OVC championships.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

After their trip to Nashville, the Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team hosts Belmont for a two-match series, October 22nd-23rd at the Winfield Dunn Center.