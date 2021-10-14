82.1 F
City of Clarksville to hold Public Auction on-site

Seventeen Properties to be Auctioned Off to Highest Bidder

City of Clarksville to Auction off 17 Properties

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville will hold a public auction of 17 properties via Phillip Traylor Auctions on Monday, October 18th, 2021 at 1:00pm. The live, on-site auction will take place at William Beach Civic Hall, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 201.

The 17 City-owned properties being auctioned range from home and vacant lot properties to open spaces and more. All buyers are required to sign an agreement with the City and pay a non-refundable fee of 10% of the total auction price at the close of the auction, with the balance being paid at closing.

A separate payment of 15%, or $200.00 minimum, must be paid by the buyer as the auctioneer’s fee. Cash, money order, or bank cashier’s check are the only accepted forms of payment, and the buyer must pay all closing costs within 60 days of auction close.

The City will sell all properties as-is with no title insurance provided to the buyer. The property will be conveyed to the buyer by way of a Quit Claim Deed.

Failure to close within 60 days or if a buyer defaults will result in the City retaining the 10% deposit along with the right to resell the property.

Bidders are encouraged to research and inspect the properties before placing a bid.

A list of properties, parcel identification numbers, and their starting bids are as follows:
Address Pardel ID Starting Bid
Jack Miller Blvd. 019H D 02200 000 $1,500
1045 Harding Dr. 031H D 00801 000 $12,350
Lark Dr. – Buildable 032O E 00400 000 $2,600
Lark Dr. – Not buildable 032O E 00500 000 $3,850
222 Cave St. 054E B 05000 000 $18,650
Parham Dr. 055N B 01200 000 $10,200
903 Shearor St. 055N D 04900 000 $9,000
Ford St. 055N D 06100 000 $9,600
699 Ford St. 066C D 00600 000 $7,800
600 9th St. 066C E 00902 000 $5,400
Myrtle Dr. 066E G 01900 000 $350
500 Elder St. 066K G 01600 000 $15,000
1103 Crossland Ave. 066M A 02100 000  $15,000
724 Richardson St. 066M C 01100 000 $90,300
341 Hickory Heights 079C A 03400 000 $17,150
1238 Paradise Hill Rd. 079D D 01100 000 $16,000
Ashland City Rd. 088G C 00101 000 $1,600

 

Interested buyers can enter parcel identification numbers into the Montgomery County Assessor of Property website for information on the property along with property lines at https://bit.ly/2YUIx4r


Pictures of the properties can be found at https://bit.ly/3vbgsBN

Interested buyers may also contact the Purchasing Department at 931.553.2477 for additional information.

