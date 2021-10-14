Austin Peay State University Baseball to host exhibition game against Indiana State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team will host Indiana State on Saturday in an exhibition contest at Raymond C. Hand Park. The game begins at 1:00pm.
It is the second of two permitted exhibition games on the Governors fall practice schedule. They faced Western Kentucky, October 2nd, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Following Saturday’s event, Austin Peay State University will host its annual Scout Day, October 25th, and its fall-ending Red-Black World series before the month ends.