Thursday, October 14, 2021
Austin Peay State University Baseball to host exhibition game against Indiana State

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team will host Indiana State on Saturday in an exhibition contest at Raymond C. Hand Park. The game begins at 1:00pm.

The exhibition affair, which is free to the public, will be 12 innings with the Governors and Sycamores scheduled to play 12 innings, providing the opportunity for the teams to utilize their full rosters.

It is the second of two permitted exhibition games on the Governors fall practice schedule. They faced Western Kentucky, October 2nd, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Following Saturday’s event, Austin Peay State University will host its annual Scout Day, October 25th, and its fall-ending Red-Black World series before the month ends.

