Tennessee Titans last match up against Indianapolis Colts

Nashville, TN – In Week 3 of the 2021 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Indianapolis Colts for a divisional matchup at home. Tennessee won by a score of 25-16.
The Titans got on the board in the first quarter with an 11-play, 71-yard scoring drive.
QB Ryan Tannehill ran for a 17-yard first down, connected with WR Julio Jones for a 15-yard reception on fourth down, and RB Derrick Henry added a 19-yard carry to move the chains. The drive culminated in Tannehill hitting WR Chester Rogers for a six-yard score and an early 7-0 Titans lead.
On the ensuing Titans possession, Jones contributed two catches for 32 yards, and Henry added three carries for 20 yards, moving the sticks and allowing Tannehill to toss an 18-yard touchdown pass to WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The Titans pulled ahead, 14-7.
Later in the second quarter, the Titans committed a second turnover as Tannehill was intercepted by Colts CB Kenny Moore II who returned the ball 32 yards. Indianapolis capitalized on the interception and tacked on a 43-yard field goal to make it a 14-10 game heading into halftime.
In the third quarter, Indianapolis drove into the red zone but the Titans defense held the Colts to a 28-yard field goal to make it a 14-13 game.
Leading by one point in the fourth quarter, the Titans constructed a five-play, 59-yard scoring drive that culminated in Tannehill throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to RB Jeremy McNichols on third-and-goal. Head Coach Mike Vrabel elected to go for two to make it a two-score game, and the attempt was successful as Henry barreled into the end zone for a 22-13 advantage.
On the ensuing Indianapolis possession, Colts QB Carson Wentz connected with Colts WR Zach Pascal for a 27-yard gain, and Hines for a 36-yard pass, to put Indianapolis in field goal range. Colts K Rodrigo Blankenship converted a 24-yard field goal to bring it back to a one-score game, 22-16.
The Titans took over and strung together a 14-play, 67-yard scoring drive that elapsed over seven minutes. Henry accounted for 27 all-purpose yards, and Westbrook- Ikhine and TE MyCole Pruitt contributed first-down receptions. Ultimately, K Randy Bullock successfully made a 32-yard field goal to make it 25-16, and Tennessee preserved the score to seal a division win at home.
Box Score
2021 Week 3: Titans 25, Colts 16
Sunday, September 26th, 2021 | 12:00pm CT | Nissan Stadium
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Indianapolis
|0
|10
|3
|3
|16
|Tennessee
|7
|7
|0
|11
|25