Tennessee Titans last match up against Indianapolis Colts

Nashville, TN – In Week 3 of the 2021 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Indianapolis Colts for a divisional matchup at home. Tennessee won by a score of 25-16.

The Titans got on the board in the first quarter with an 11-play, 71-yard scoring drive.

QB Ryan Tannehill ran for a 17-yard first down, connected with WR Julio Jones for a 15-yard reception on fourth down, and RB Derrick Henry added a 19-yard carry to move the chains. The drive culminated in Tannehill hitting WR Chester Rogers for a six-yard score and an early 7-0 Titans lead.

Later in the first quarter, Tannehill was intercepted by Colts LB Darius Leonard who returned the ball four yards to the Indianapolis 47-yard line. Indianapolis capitalized on the turnover as Colts RB Nyheim Hines ran in a nine-yard score, 7-7.

On the ensuing Titans possession, Jones contributed two catches for 32 yards, and Henry added three carries for 20 yards, moving the sticks and allowing Tannehill to toss an 18-yard touchdown pass to WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The Titans pulled ahead, 14-7.

Later in the second quarter, the Titans committed a second turnover as Tannehill was intercepted by Colts CB Kenny Moore II who returned the ball 32 yards. Indianapolis capitalized on the interception and tacked on a 43-yard field goal to make it a 14-10 game heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, Indianapolis drove into the red zone but the Titans defense held the Colts to a 28-yard field goal to make it a 14-13 game.

Leading by one point in the fourth quarter, the Titans constructed a five-play, 59-yard scoring drive that culminated in Tannehill throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to RB Jeremy McNichols on third-and-goal. Head Coach Mike Vrabel elected to go for two to make it a two-score game, and the attempt was successful as Henry barreled into the end zone for a 22-13 advantage.

On the ensuing Indianapolis possession, Colts QB Carson Wentz connected with Colts WR Zach Pascal for a 27-yard gain, and Hines for a 36-yard pass, to put Indianapolis in field goal range. Colts K Rodrigo Blankenship converted a 24-yard field goal to bring it back to a one-score game, 22-16.

The Titans took over and strung together a 14-play, 67-yard scoring drive that elapsed over seven minutes. Henry accounted for 27 all-purpose yards, and Westbrook- Ikhine and TE MyCole Pruitt contributed first-down receptions. Ultimately, K Randy Bullock successfully made a 32-yard field goal to make it 25-16, and Tennessee preserved the score to seal a division win at home.

Box Score

2021 Week 3: Titans 25, Colts 16

Sunday, September 26th, 2021 | 12:00pm CT | Nissan Stadium