Clarksville Police Department reports Man found Dead on Chestnut Drive

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 07:40am, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a welfare check on Chestnut Drive near Park Lane, where a 32-year-old white male was seen lying face down on the ground.

The individual was deceased and detectives from the CPD Special Operations Unit responded to the scene.

No foul play is suspected. This is an ongoing investigation and no other information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Hughes, 931.648.0656, ext. 5484.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.