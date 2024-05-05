Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 6th–9th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The weather in Clarksville-Montgomery County will be quite dynamic over the next few days. Expect a mix of showers, thunderstorms, and partly sunny conditions. Here are the daily details.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, mainly after 3:00pm. Patchy fog is expected before 9 am. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 82. The wind will be calm, coming out of the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Showers are likely Sunday night, along with the possibility of a thunderstorm after 2:00am. The night will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 65. The wind will shift from northeast to southeast after midnight. Expect rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible during thunderstorms.

To begin the workweek on Monday, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1:00pm, followed by more showers and thunderstorms between 1:00pm and 4:00pm. Later in the day, showers are still likely, possibly accompanied by a thunderstorm. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and the temperature will be around 78 degrees. A south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph is expected.

Come Monday night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65. The wind will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday, especially after 1:00pm. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 83. Expect a south-southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Showers are likely Tuesday night, along with the possibility of a thunderstorm after 1:00am. The night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. The south-southwest wind will continue at 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

On Wednesday, we will likely see showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00pm. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 84. The south-southwest wind will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm on Wednesday night. The low temperature will be around 65. The southwest wind will be stronger, reaching up to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

On Thursday, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. Mostly sunny conditions are expected, with a high near 81.

There’s a 40% chance of showers on Thursday night. The night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 57.

Check back with Clarksville Online to stay weather-aware and be prepared for changing conditions throughout the week.