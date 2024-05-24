Clarksville’s Gas Prices are the Third Cheapest in Tennessee

Tennessee is the 7th Least Expensive Market in the Nation

Nashville, TN – Pump prices across the state continue to decline ahead of Memorial Day weekend. The state gas price average fell seven cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.16 which is eight cents less expensive than one month ago but four cents more than one year ago.

“Those that are taking a road trip over the holiday weekend will likely be able to benefit from falling prices at the pump,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Last year, Tennesseans paid $3.19 per gallon for gasoline on Memorial Day.”

“Fluctuation in prices cannot be ruled out due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, but if there are no major shifts in the market ahead of the weekend, Tennesseans can likely expect to pay about what they did for last year’s holiday, and in some cases maybe even less,” Cooper stated.

Click here to view the 2024 Memorial Day Travel Forecast

Best/Worst Times to Drive

The most congested periods on the road are forecast to be Thursday and Friday afternoons from 3:00pm-7:00pm. The best advice for avoiding congestion is to travel before noon or after 7:00pm.

Top Destinations

This Memorial Day weekend, travelers are seeking theme parks and entertainment venues in Orlando, New York, Las Vegas, and Southern California. Seattle, Anchorage, and Vancouver rank high because of the popularity of Alaska cruises this time of year. Florida beaches and cruise ports will also be packed.

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of gasoline kept up its slow descent, falling two cents since last week to $3.59. The primary reasons are weak domestic demand and oil costs below $80 a barrel.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose modestly from 8.79 million b/d to 8.87 last week.

Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased slightly from 228 to 227.8 million bbl. Lackluster pre-Memorial Day demand and steady or falling oil prices could lower pump prices.

Today’s national average is $3.59, eight cents less than a month ago but five cents more than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 61 cents to settle at $78.87 a barrel. Prices rose as the EIA reported that crude oil inventories had decreased by 2.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 457.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Morristown ($3.26), Johnson City ($3.22), Jackson ($3.22)

metro markets – Morristown ($3.26), Johnson City ($3.22), Jackson ($3.22) Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($3.00), Cleveland ($3.12), Clarksville ($3.13)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.164 $3.164 $3.234 $3.249 $3.127 Chattanooga $3.002 $3.017 $3.131 $3.172 $3.048 Knoxville $3.197 $3.200 $3.259 $3.274 $3.151 Memphis $3.200 $3.197 $3.244 $3.285 $3.148 Nashville $3.175 $3.162 $3.257 $3.273 $3.169 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings, and more.

ACG belongs to the National AAA Federation, with more than 64 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.