Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office offers Free Candy Inspection, Scanning this Halloween

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) will provide a free candy inspection and scanning service this Halloween.
To have your Halloween candy and treats inspected please visit the Montgomery County Courts Complex at 2 Millennium Plaza on Sunday, October 31st, 2021 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.
As a reminder, we always encourage parents to inspect their children’s candy before consumption. Examine wrappers for tampering, check labels for allergens, be extra cautious of any home-baked goods, and remove choking hazards from any small children like hard candy and gum.
While you are trick-or-treating, please keep the following safety tips in mind.
Walk Safely
- Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.
- Look left, right, and left again when crossing, and keep looking as you cross.
- Put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.
- Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.
- Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.
- Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.
- Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.
Keep Costumes Both Creative and Safe
- Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.
- Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.
- Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.
- When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.
Drive Extra Safely on Halloween
- Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.
- Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians, and on curbs.
- Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.
- Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.
- Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30pm to 9:30pm so be especially alert for kids during those hours.