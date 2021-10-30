Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office offers Free Candy Inspection, Scanning this Halloween

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) will provide a free candy inspection and scanning service this Halloween.

To have your Halloween candy and treats inspected please visit the Montgomery County Courts Complex at 2 Millennium Plaza on Sunday, October 31st, 2021 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

As a reminder, we always encourage parents to inspect their children’s candy before consumption. Examine wrappers for tampering, check labels for allergens, be extra cautious of any home-baked goods, and remove choking hazards from any small children like hard candy and gum.

Also be aware of cannabis edibles that are deceptively designed to resemble standard treats of gummies, candy, chips, or cookies. They contain high levels of THC, which is the main compound found in marijuana. If the package appears different or there are references to marijuana or getting high on the package, contact law enforcement.

While you are trick-or-treating, please keep the following safety tips in mind.

Walk Safely

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Look left, right, and left again when crossing, and keep looking as you cross.

Put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.

Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Keep Costumes Both Creative and Safe

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.

Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

Drive Extra Safely on Halloween