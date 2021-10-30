Austin Peay State University Cross Country Teams compete in OVC Championships

Nashville, TN – Connor Duncan and Sara Martin led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) cross teams at the Ohio Valley Conference Championships, Saturday morning, at Percy Warner Park and Vaughn’s Creek Cross Country Course.

The remaining Govs finished in sequential order and were led by Robert Mullen (30:21.6, 82nd) and followed by Jack Fitzgerald (31:03.8, 83rd), Lennonn Matthews (31:07.5, 84th), Elliot Reed (31:26.7, 85th), and Anthony Rivera (32:06.5, 86th).

“I am proud of the men’s progress this season,” said Austin Peay cross country coach Sarah-Emily Woodward. “Today we had three men get season bests and three of them set personal records. The goal is always to be at our best fitness come championship time. I’m looking forward to seeing how they continue to progress.

“Both seniors Joseph Redman and Robert Mullens had great days on the course. The course conditions were not ideal, but they did not allow them to back down from a challenge.”

Eastern Illinois won its second-straight men’s OVC Championship with 35 points and fended off Belmont (39), Tennessee Tech (88), and UT Martin (93).

The Governors women’s team was paced by Sara Martin for the fifth time this season. Martin posted a 19:44.3 and 42nd-place finish and was followed by fellow seniors Molly Howard (20:26.0, 59th) and Mikaela Smith (20:34.3, 63rd).

Sydney Hartoin (21:34.0, 71st), Lauren Lewis-Haynes (21:45.5, 72nd), and Larin Harr (21:52.0, 73rd) rounded out the Govs finishes at the OVC Championship.

“The women stayed tough out there today,” Woodward said. “After not racing in weeks, Molly Howard really showed her determination today. Sara Martin closed off her senior year well. She led the team and pulled them up throughout the race. Mikaela Smith had the best cross country season she has had to date. She really focused this season on her endurance. Larin Harr also finished her cross country career off with a season best.

“Overall, after today, I know that as a team we have to continue to improve and get stronger as a collective. I am proud of this group of young women.”

Belmont won its first-ever women’s OVC Championship with 36 points and was followed by Tennessee Tech (48) and Eastern Illinois (60).