CDE Lightband earns Smart Energy Provider designation

Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband has earned a Smart Energy Provider (SEP) designation from the American Public Power Association for demonstrating a commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency, distributed generation, and environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing safe, reliable, low-cost and sustainable electric service.

Matt Hein, Energy Services Manager of Cedar Falls Utilities in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and chair of the Energy Innovation Committee, presented the designations on October 26th in Scottsdale, Arizona during APPA’s annual Customer Connections Conference.

“Utilities that earn the SEP designations are going the extra mile beyond providing electricity for their communities,” said Hein. “This designation celebrates utilities that are committed to serving their customers with leading smart energy programs and energy services. These communities should be proud that their utilities are focused on providing excellent service while planning for the future.”

The SEP designation, which lasts for two years (December 1st, 2021 to November 30th, 2023), recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: smart energy program structure; energy efficiency and distributed energy programs; environmental and sustainability initiatives; and customer experience. CDE Lightband joins more than 90 public power utilities nationwide that hold the SEP designation.

“We are proud to be recognized as a utility at the forefront of smart energy best practices,” said Brian Taylor, general manager of CDE Lightband. “This SEP designation represents our dedication to offering programs that help our customers save money, reduce our collective environmental impact and support our community’s responsible energy use.”

About APPA

The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. APPA advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations.

About CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 72,000 electric and 22,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN.

CDE Lightband provides reliable utilities delivered at the speed of light. Our service area, consisting of 100 square miles within the municipal boundaries, includes 892 miles of power lines and 960 miles of fiber optic cable.

Our world-class Fiber Optic Network keeps electric costs low and allows us to deliver exceptional products and constant innovation. The network provides savings of over $1 million annually in operating costs and provides over $5 million annually in income for electrical grid improvements that result in half as many large scale power outages compared to peer cities.

Additionally, access to our network increases home values by 3% or an average of over $5,000, according to the Fiber to the Home Council. Based in large part on access to the superior digital products provided by CDE Lightband, Clarksville has been designated a first 50 “Next Century City.”

CDE Lightband offers Electricity, Internet, Digital TV and Telephone services with blazing fast speed and superior performance … with the added convenience of 24/7 local support and bundling all your utilities into a single bill.

Our staff includes 200 full-time employees, a management team with over 100 years of combined industry expertise and governance provided by a board of five local business leaders.

For more information, visit their website at www.cdelightband.com