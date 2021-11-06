Try this Stuffed Peppers recipe for Thanksgiving

Hunt Valley, MD – For many families, this holiday season will be like no other. Without the gathering at the table, some traditions will be impractical this year.

So this may be a good time to try something new like adding a “jazzy” side dish to your holiday meal.

For instance, try a twist on Thanksgiving, Christmas, or another occasion, with Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers and Sausages.

This recipe by Fleur de Lolly is easy to make because you can start with a box of Zatarain’s Jambalaya Mix, seasoned with cayenne pepper and the “holy trinity” of New Orleans cuisine: diced onion, celery, and bell pepper.

Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers And Sausages

Serves 4

4 red bell pepper, hollowed out

1 red bell pepper, diced

½ package Zatarain’s Cajun-style smoked sausage

1 package Zatarain’s Jambalaya Mix

Chopped fresh parsley to taste





Preheat oven to 375° F. Dice and brown the sausages in a cast-iron skillet if you have one. Make the jambalaya according to package directions. When the jambalaya starts to boil, add the sausage.

Once the jambalaya is cooked, gently fill the peppers with the jambalaya, lightly packing as you fill them. Place in a shallow baking dish and drizzle with olive oil. Bake at 375° F for 25-30 minutes or until the peppers are tender. Remove from oven and sprinkle with chopped parsley.

Serve immediately.

The smoked sausage adds complexity to the flavor without adding complexity to preparing the dish.

Both Zatarain’s Andouille and Cajun Style Smoked sausages can be found across the country at Kroger-owned stores, Sam’s Club, Food Lion, and select independent retailers.

Zatarain’s sausages are 100% pork, contain no MSG, no by-products, no gluten nor artificial color, or flavors. You can save that for the holiday decorations!

Learn More

You can find more great recipes and suggestions from the experts on good food at Zatarain’s online at www.mccormick.com/zatarains.