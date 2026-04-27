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HomeNewsClarksville Police Investigate Serious Crash Involving Bicyclist on Fort Campbell Boulevard
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Clarksville Police Investigate Serious Crash Involving Bicyclist on Fort Campbell Boulevard

News Staff
By News Staff

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to a vehicle versus bicyclist crash near 1683 Fort Campbell Boulevard (Waffle House) at approximately 9:14pm.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard were closed until 11:40pm. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes while the roadway remains shut down.

FACT investigators are en route to investigate and process the scene.

The male bicyclist was transported to Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital by Montgomery County EMS. His condition is unknown at this time.

No additional information is available for release. Anyone with information is asked to contact FACT Investigator Burton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.

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