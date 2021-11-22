Clarksville Police Department takes part in Special Olympics Torch Run

Clarksville, TN – On November 19th, 2021, several members of the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) participated in the final leg of the 2021 Joe Casey Statewide Torch Run.

The run covered over 800 miles across the state advocating for the athletes of Special Olympics Tennessee. The torch has been carried by more than 300 runners from 70 Tennessee law enforcement agencies.

Several departments participated as runners, motorcade support or spectators at the final destination in Manchester TN. The final two (2) mile leg was led by Joe Casey himself (Metro Nashville Police Chief from 1973-1989) along with Chief Yother (Yogi)(Manchester Police Chief).

Captain Liane Wilson serves on the Special Olympics Tennessee Torch Run Council. Composed of several law enforcement officers across the state, the council is organized for the purpose of managing, promoting, planning, coordinating, and growing torch run activities throughout the state of Tennessee to accomplish the stated purpose of the TN Law Enforcement Torch Run.

These events include Polar Plunges, Tip a Cop and the Torch Runs.