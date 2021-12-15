Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for December 15th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 15th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Ike is a happy-go-lucky adult male mix breed, probably lab mixed with some bulldog. He’s a bigger guy and is looking for his forever family who will keep him active. He is up to date on vaccinations and will be neutered before leaving. For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Cream is a very pretty, young, female English Spot black and white bunny. While a bunny may not be someone’s first thought for a family pet, they are very clean, easy to care for and are a great starter pet for children.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Gypsy is a beautiful longhaired tricolor girl. She is very sweet and a bit shy at first until she feels comfortable. She is updated on all vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. She found herself homeless after her family added a dog and she and the dog did not get along, so she needs to be in a dog free home. She will make a sweet companion, and is looking for her forever family.

Gypsy is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Ashfur is a senior gal estimated to be between 14-18 years old!! She is up to date on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. She is great with kids and dogs but prefers to be the only cat. Ashfur loves to lounge on a heated bed or in the sun as she does have a touch of arthritis but she still has quite the pep in her step.

You can find Ashfur through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email *protected email*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Floyd thinks he’s a dog and will follow you everywhere! He is just under a year old, sweet and very talkative. He is fully vaccinated, on flea/tick medication, neutered and litter trained. Floyd did test FIV positive which he inherited at birth. He is a very healthy cat and can live quite a long happy life with his diagnosis. He does need to be an indoor kitty.

Floyd can be found through the Cat Adoption Team.(CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Briar just wants her own family for Christmas! She is a very sweet female 3-year-old Beagle/Hound mix. She is spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, and is crate/house trained. Briar loves her people and being with other dogs but she is very excitable and energetic so a meet and greet is always advised. She loves outdoor activities and would be a great running or hiking buddy.

Come find Briar through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Meet Quinn: She is a super sweet 3-year-old, 50 pound, Cattle Dog mix. She loves belly rubs and is good with kids, dogs and cats. She just wants to be loved. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on all shots.

This gal can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Loki is on the search for his forever family. He is an absolutely stunning 6-month-old German Shepherd puppy! He will be a big guy since he currently weighs 70 pounds, so as he is still growing please be mindful that he will be a large pup. He is up to date on vaccinations, house trained and neutered. He does well with other dogs and is good with children.

You can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Meet Rex! He is such a silly love bug. He is a superstar, as evidenced by his crown and shades. Little over 2 years old, fully vetted, shots updated, neutered and house trained! He loves people, good with kids and other dogs but probably would do best at first in a cat free home.

If you are interested in meeting Rex and want more information please reach out to Lisa or Viktoria at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5741 www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592